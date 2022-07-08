"Daughters of Omicron": Latest COVID variants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to rise in summertime cases

By: Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV Reporter

BOSTON -- Summertime is in full-swing.

That means the kids are out of school and people are taking those vacations that always seem to come right on time.

According to Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down.

But some medical experts are concerned that the gatherings could lead to an increase soon, and two of the latest variants, BA.4 and BA.5, could play a significant role in the increase of cases.

When it comes to protecting yourself against COVID-19, Dr. Richard Ellison of UMass Chan Medical School said this summer season is not the time to let your guard down.

"You still don't want to get COVID!" Dr. Ellison insisted.

While the latest COVID-19 data from The Department of Health shows that new cases and hospitalizations are down in Boston, community spread is still pretty high.

"We have yet another new variant that has developed in the United States. Actually, it's been around we've known about it for 6 to 8 months in other parts of the world, and it's now in the United States," Dr. Ellison said.

Dr. Ellison described the variants, BA.4 and BA.5, as "daughters of Omicron" and said they are highly contagious.

Some travelers, like Katie Sigeti, are still choosing to take extra precautions.

"I was a little apprehensive, so I wore a mask the whole time because I didn't really get anything to eat or drink or anything like that. I booked a non-stop flight so I didn't have to do the whole transferring thing," Sigeti said.

For others, like Michael Tran, visiting from California, the pandemic hasn't played as much of a significant role in their plans.

"We had no reservations with regards to COVID in our travel plans. We are all vaccinated and boosted and so we were confident in coming here. And no one has gotten sick, so we'll see!" Tran exclaimed.

For many ,like Josh Steinfeld and Katie Sigeti, those plans include getting together with family and friends.

"I did just get my car, so I'll probably drive and get together with friends so we can carpool," Steinfeld said.

"I'm trying to stick to things that you can do outdoors, which is perfect for the summer," Sigeti said.

Dr. Ellison says the good news is most of the infections they're seeing are not as severe as the infections in the past. But he said there are still a lot of questions about long-COVID.

"That's the unknown we have. And because it's an unknown factor, I encourage people to take protection to avoid getting COVID," Dr. Ellison said.

While medical experts are working to learn more about the variants, Dr. Ellison said masking up in crowded areas and washing your hands frequently will help protect you.

If hanging out in the park is not your thing this summer, Dr. Ellison said the beach is a safe place to be tool. Outdoor sporting events can be great as well, as long as you're not too close to someone who appears to be sick.