Campaign urges people to get COVID-19 booster shots if eligible

BOSTON - There's no doubt that the COVID vaccines continue to save lives but a woefully low number of people have received the recommended boosters.

An analysis by the Commonwealth Fund found that if 80% of those eligible to receive a booster dose do so this fall, we could prevent about 90,000 deaths and almost a million hospitalizations in this country over the next six months.

We could also save $56 billion in medical costs.

However, if people continue to resist getting boosters at the current rate, we could experience 1,200 deaths a day by March.