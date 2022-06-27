Watch CBS News
Local News

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled over fire risk

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHARLESTOWN – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling SunVilla patio umbrellas they say could pose a fire risk.

About 400,000 of the solar powered patio umbrellas were sold exclusively at Costco.

The agency said batteries inside the umbrella's solar panels can overheat and catch fire.

Anyone who has one of the umbrellas can bring it back to Costco for a full refund. 

Click here for more information on the recall.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.