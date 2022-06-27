Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled over fire risk

CHARLESTOWN – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling SunVilla patio umbrellas they say could pose a fire risk.

About 400,000 of the solar powered patio umbrellas were sold exclusively at Costco.

The agency said batteries inside the umbrella's solar panels can overheat and catch fire.

Anyone who has one of the umbrellas can bring it back to Costco for a full refund.

Click here for more information on the recall.