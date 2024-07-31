Watch CBS News
What is the trending TikTok topic "cortisol face" and what causes it?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new TikTok trending topic, "cortisol face," is getting lots of attention on the app and experts are talking about what causes it.

People with Cushing's syndrome, who have chronically high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, and people who take steroids for long periods of time, can develop what some call "moon facies," which refers to the buildup of fat on either side of the face giving it a rounded appearance. Now, according to Healthline, some TikTokers are saying that increased stress, which can stimulate the release of cortisol, causes facial puffiness and swelling which they refer to as "cortisol face."

But everyday stress does not raise cortisol levels high enough and for long enough to cause significant facial swelling and bloating. If you are feeling a little more bloated than usual, you should limit your salt intake, drink more water, and try to get adequate sleep. And if you notice persistent swelling of your face, abdomen, or legs, you should be seen by a healthcare professional to rule out more serious medical conditions.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
