Correction officer recovering after being stabbed during inmate fight

SHIRLEY - A correction officer is recovering after an inmate attacked him at Souza-Baranowski Prison in Shirley.

On Monday, correction officers responded to a fight among the inmates. The inmates then turned on the officers and began attacking them, an inmate stabbing one of the officers in the head and upper back multiple times with a makeshift knife.

The officer who was stabbed and another officer were taken to the hospital. The situation was brought under control.

A representative from the corrections officers' union says more needs to be done to help the officers.

"Over the last several years, we have seen a tremendous amount of reforms for the inmates, but we need to start seeing reforms for correction officers, so they're able to go into these walled facilities and able to do their jobs safely and securely, so they can go home to their families after their shift. We need to make sure inmates held accountable for actions and right now, it just seems to be a growing problem for our members, our officers serving the Commonwealth, getting attacked by these inmates," said Kevin Flanagan of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union.

The Department of Corrections said the individuals involved have been removed from the unit and will face internal discipline. The Worcester County District Attorney is also investigating.