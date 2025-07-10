Copperhead snakes in Massachusetts: What to know about the venomous species

A copperhead snake has reportedly been spotted in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with the city warning residents Wednesday that two dogs were bit recently after encountering the snake.

Experts at MassWildlife has been in contact with Attleboro officials, but has not confirmed the reports, which could be a case of mistaken identity.

Here's what to know about copperheads, which are one of two venomous snakes found in the state.

Copperhead snakes are rare in Massachusetts

MassWildlife says on its website that "the copperhead is one of Massachusetts' most mysterious and rare snakes." The endangered species is only found in the southern Connecticut River Valley out in western Massachusetts, and the Boston area, according to the agency. They have never been confirmed in the Attleboro area.

The Friends of the Blue Hills Reservation says copperheads are known to reside there. The hiking area is also home to the state's other poisonous snake, the timber rattlesnake.

"In Massachusetts, copperheads are so rare and reclusive that people almost never encounter them," a UMass Amherst snake website states.

What do copperhead snakes look like?

Copperheads can grow anywhere from two to three feet long, according to MassWildlife. They have reddish crossbands across their body and "cat-like" pupils.

Did you know only 2 of the 14 snake species in Massachusetts are venomous? Your chances of encountering a venomous snake... Posted by Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

People will commonly mistake copperheads for non-venomous species like northern water snakes and milk snakes. Water snakes do not have a reddish-brown head and milk snakes have round pupils.

Are copperhead snakes dangerous?

While copperheads are poisonous, they are not aggressive toward people. They typically eat small mammals, birds and amphibians.

Even so, experts say people should not try handling an unfamiliar snake.

"Like rattlesnakes and other snakes, copperheads will only strike if they feel threatened or cornered, especially if someone attempts to capture them," MassWildlife says. "Copperheads are shy and reclusive, preferring to remain undisturbed."

Copperhead snake bites are rarely deadly, but anyone who thinks they've been bit by a venomous snake should seek medical attention quickly.