Commuter Rail train collides with tractor-trailer in Canton, shutting down road and causing delays

Tractor-trailer and MBTA train involved in crash in Canton

A train struck a tractor-trailer in Canton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, injuring a train passenger and causing delays on the Commuter Rail.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the crossing on Pine Street. Canton firefighters said the track was coming from Bolivar Street and was heading to Stoughton.

Pine Street closed

Pine Street is now closed down until further notice, Canton Police confirmed in a post on social media. The MBTA also said trains on the Stoughton Line will terminate and originate at Canton Center. A shuttle bus is currently running between Stoughton and Canton Center "until further notice," according to the MBTA.

SkyEye was over a crash between a Commuter Rail train and a tractor-trailer on April 9, 2025 in Canton. CBS Boston

One train passenger injured

SkyEye video showed emergency vehicles by the railroad crossing, including an ambulance, and the train and tractor-trailer a little further down the track. Canton Fire Chief Wendell Robery said one passenger from the train was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement from Keolis, the company said the train hit the tractor-trailer while it was stopped at the crossing. Canton Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of the cab safely before the crash and wasn't hurt.

"Let this serve as a reminder to pay close attention at Canton's many railroad crossings," said Robery in a statement. "Luckily, there were no major injuries this time, but this could have been much worse."

Keolis said the crossing gates and lights were operating.

The truck appeared to be from a business called "Ross Express."

The crash is under investigation by the MBTA Transit Police.