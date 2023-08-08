Commuter Rail tickets to Bruce Springsteen at Gillette go on sale Thursday

FOXBORO - The MBTA's Commuter Rail is adding a few more concert trains to Gillette Stadium for upcoming events.

Tickets for the concert train services for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (Aug. 26 show) will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Tickets for the Karol G (Sept. 28 show) will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Boston event trains leave from South Station and stop at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. The Providence event trains leave Providence Station and stop at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.

Tickets are available through the mTicket app.