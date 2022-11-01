Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady ahead of game vs. Patriots

Sports Final: Is there hope for a playoff push by the Patriots after win over the Jets?

BOSTON -- Ahead of Sunday's game in Foxboro against the Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts have fired their offensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news Tuesday that Marcus Brady has been fired by the Colts. The team announced the news shortly thereafter.

We have relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2022

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in the team's release. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

The Colts have had offensive issues all season, making the switch last week from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger. The second-year QB was efficient, completing 17 of his 23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and no picks, but the Colts scored just 16 points, losing by one point to Washington.

On the season, the Colts rank 30th in points scored and 18th in yards gained. They rank 29th in rushing yards and 30th in rushing touchdowns, having gained just 702 yards and scoring three touchdowns on the ground through eight games.

The Colts sit at 3-4-1 on the year, with the 4-4 Patriots next up on the schedule.