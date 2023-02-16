Colts claim Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from Patriots

BOSTON -- One day after getting released by the Patriots, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson has a new home.

The Colts claimed Wilkerson off waivers on Thursday, giving new Colts head coach Shane Steichen another receiver in the mix in Indianapolis.

The Colts have claimed WR Kristian Wilkerson off of waivers from the Patriots. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 16, 2023

The 27-year-old Wilkerson had been with the Patriots since 2020, after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee that same year. He only played in four games during his Patriots career, getting all of his offensive action in a 50-10 win over the Jaguars in Week 17 of the 2021 season. He caught four passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns in that game, accounting for all of his NFL receiving stats. Wilkerson spent the 2022 season on injured reserve.