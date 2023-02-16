Watch CBS News
Colts claim Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- One day after getting released by the Patriots, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson has a new home.

The Colts claimed Wilkerson off waivers on Thursday, giving new Colts head coach Shane Steichen another receiver in the mix in Indianapolis.

The 27-year-old Wilkerson had been with the Patriots since 2020, after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee that same year. He only played in four games during his Patriots career, getting all of his offensive action in a 50-10 win over the Jaguars in Week 17 of the 2021 season. He caught four passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns in that game, accounting for all of his NFL receiving stats. Wilkerson spent the 2022 season on injured reserve.

February 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

