2 found dead in Beverly, Massachusetts home in apparent murder-suicide

Two people were found dead at a home in Beverly, Massachusetts in what investigators said was an "apparent murder-suicide."

A woman and man were found shot to death inside a house on Colonial Drive around 9:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. Their names have not been made public, and it's not known yet who called police.

"There is no greater threat to the public in relation to this incident," District Attorney Paul Tucker and Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"I'm just sick over it and my heart breaks," a woman who lives in the neighborhood told reporters Tuesday. "I cannot believe this happened here and my heart goes out to the family."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Beverly is about 24 miles north of Boston.

A woman and man were found shot to death inside this house on Colonial Drive in Beverly, Massachusetts on Nov. 3, 2025. CBS Boston

Mental health resources

If you need help with depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse or other issues, there are several resources available here.

You can also call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can have a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor anytime.