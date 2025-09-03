How early should you start thinking about college? Here's what one counselor suggests.

It's never too early to start thinking about college, counselor says

As kids start a new school year in Massachusetts, college may be top of mind for many high school students and their parents.

For most people, the road to college began in the junior year of high school, but that's changing. One counselor said some academic decisions that impact applications start as early as freshman year.

"It's a moving target," warned Cathy Costa, a private college counselor in Winchester. Costa, a mother of four college graduates, has been in the business of advising families about the application process for more than 10 years.

She cautions parents that college application stress often comes from starting too late, even though many school leaders and parents have the best intentions and try to delay talking about college to preserve students' mental health.

"I think it sometimes does is compress the process and create concern in junior year and senior year," Costa explained.

Red flags in college counselors

If you're considering hiring a college counselor for your child, Costa said there are a few red flags to look out for.

"I would look out for fixation on certain schools and promising of results," she said. "The first thing I tell a family like that is there's a college for everyone."

Costa focuses on tailoring the search to a student's strengths and interests, which might include a "big picture" conversation in their freshman year of high school. Let your child know that where they attend college is not the key to happiness or a successful life.

"People feel like it's the biggest decision that will end or start their student's life. It's not. It's just another step in the process," she said.

Costa emphasized that many parents who attended a high profile college should be aware that the admissions landscape has changed significantly and that their child might not get accepted into their alma mater.

"It's a little depressing to people at first, but we talk about how it's all happened and how they can best navigate the situation," Costa said. "It is a very different picture than it once was, and this comes as a shock to parents."

What's her advice for parents who start panicking?

"Don't panic. Talk to people. Reach out and get some help that's appropriate to you," she said.

How to pick a good college counselor

Costa also pointed out some green flags to look for when interviewing college counselors.

Those "big picture" conversations during freshman year can set students up for success in reaching their individual goals and help avoid heartache later. For some students, it might help them decide whether college is right for them at all.

"I have found over the years that it's really advantageous to have these conversations early," Costa said.

High school freshmen need to take the appropriate advanced placement courses or be on the correct math track in order to get into some programs, or their options will be limited later.

"It's a matter of assessing your goals and what a college will give you what you want educationally," Costa said.

But handing the job of overseeing the college application process off to an expert like Costa means less nagging. For families who might only see each other for a few precious hours at the end of the day, this can help avoid constant college application talk and strained relationships.

"A lot of parents say, 'I just want to do this, this is a relationship-preserving decision to engage with you and have you pester my child rather than me doing it!" Costa explained.

So what might sound like an expensive proposition in ninth grade might save money in the long run.

"Investing in becoming well informed," Costa said, so you don't make expensive mistakes.

In terms of cost, private college counselors can charge $150 to $250 an hour, while some may charge a flat fee for all for their assistance. Costa recommends that you be clear about what you're looking for and most importantly, "don't panic."