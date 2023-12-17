Cole Strange ruled out for rest of Patriots-Chiefs after being carted off with left knee injury

FOXBORO -- The left side of the New England offensive line is really hurting. The Patriots didn't have starting left tackle Trent Brown for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and lost starting left guard Cole Strange early in the contest.

Strange suffered what looked to be a pretty serious knee injury in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after being carted off the field. The injury occurred while Strange was trying to block Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones, who pushed him back into quarterback Bailey Zappe on a short passing play to Hunter Henry. Strange stepped on Zappe's foot and had his knee buckle, and he immediately grabbed his knee after hitting the turf.

Patriots players took a knee on the field and head coach Bill Belichick made his way out to stand by strange, who was loaded onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

Strange had been playing well over the last three games, but could be out for a while now. Rookie Atonio Mafi replaced Strange at left guard following the injury.

Brown was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, sidelined as the veteran deals with ankle and hand injuries, as well as an illness throughout that limited him throughout the week.