Sharing coffee with children is a bad idea, experts say

BOSTON - Studies have suggested that coffee can reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and dementia, but some parents are sharing it with their little ones, which is probably not such a good idea.

A 2015 survey found that about 15-percent of moms in Boston allowed their 2-year-olds to drink between 1 and 4 ounces of coffee a day. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics discourages caffeine altogether for kids under 12 and recommends no more than 100 milligrams a day for children 12 to 18.

The stimulant can have a disproportionate effect on young bodies and cause elevations in heart rate and blood pressure and contribute to acid reflux, sleep disturbances, and symptoms of anxiety in kids.

While a little sip of coffee here and there may be harmless, it can be a slippery slope. Children mimic the behavior of their parents and older siblings and once exposed, may develop a desire to consume "grown-up drinks" regularly.

Another concern is that coffee drinks often come with a lot of calories in the form of sweet cold foam, whipped cream, caramel drizzles, chocolate syrup, and the like. These calories will replace calories with more nutritional value, like low-fat milk.

Also, energy drinks, popular among teens, pack a caffeine punch which can trigger unwanted side effects such as insomnia, jitteriness, and feelings of anxiety.