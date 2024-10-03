How you brew your coffee could impact your weight, study says

Could the way you brew coffee affect your weight?

BOSTON - New research shows that how you brew your coffee might have an impact on your weight.

Cafestol is a molecule found in coffee and the levels depend on how the coffee is brewed. French press, espresso, and boiled coffee, like Turkish and Scandinavian varieties, contain the most while instant and filtered coffee have very little.

In a small clinical trial, Danish scientists found that participants who consumed six milligrams of the compound twice a day for 12 weeks experienced a slight reduction in weight and body fat. This early research is not enough to determine whether this coffee compound can really help people lose weight and shed fat but gives scientists another avenue to pursue in the quest to reduce the risk of obesity and its complications such as type 2 diabetes.