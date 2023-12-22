Coast Guard rescues 4 from fishing boat off coast of Cape Cod

CAPE COD - The Coast Guard came to the rescue of four people on a fishing boat off the coast of Cape Cod.

The boat lost steering capabilities and its windows got blown out by a wave. Two crewmembers were rescued by a Coast Guard aircrew while the master and first mate helped tow the boat to Vineyard Haven on Martha's Vineyard.

#ICYMI On Monday, U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod responded to a disabled fishing vessel after they experienced a loss of steering capabilities and the windows of the pilothouse were blown out from a wave. pic.twitter.com/penXY6YgEo — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 22, 2023

The Coast Guard said everyone was rescued safely and no one was hurt.