Coast Guard rescues 4 from fishing boat off coast of Cape Cod
CAPE COD - The Coast Guard came to the rescue of four people on a fishing boat off the coast of Cape Cod.
The boat lost steering capabilities and its windows got blown out by a wave. Two crewmembers were rescued by a Coast Guard aircrew while the master and first mate helped tow the boat to Vineyard Haven on Martha's Vineyard.
The Coast Guard said everyone was rescued safely and no one was hurt.
