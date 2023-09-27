Odds increasing for rainfall in southern New England Friday and Saturday

BOSTON - The news is not good. The trend Wednesday is towards a cloudier, wetter forecast for Friday and Saturday. A fitting end to a very disappointing September.

If it were to rain on Saturday, that would make four Saturdays in a row with measurable rainfall in Boston. It would also mean that it has rained on seven of the nine weekend days this month.

Let's start with what we know right now...

The odds are increasing that a storm system to our south will come close enough to bring clouds and some rainfall to southern New England Friday and Saturday.

The farther south you live, the greater the chance of getting a steady or heavy rainfall.

I think it is a fairly good bet that areas along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands will see some periods of rain.

Closer to Boston, Worcester and Metro West, clouds are certainly likely as well as some showers at times.

From the MA/NH border northward into the Mountains, a much lower risk of getting wet and the best chance of seeing some sunshine.

The best weather in New England this weekend will be up in the mountains. Perhaps a good time for a leaf peeping road trip!

I will warn you though, the colors remain very spotty up north right now. Areas that are typically in peak this time of year are just getting started thanks to all the warmth and rain this month.

If you've got a soccer game or plans for a local fall festival on Saturday, I wouldn't totally give up hope just yet. The forecast is still fairly low confidence, and it wouldn't take much of a shift for a more tolerable day. And, Sunday still looks like a great day!

Stick with WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston for the very latest...if there is some sunshine to be had, we will find it!