City Winery Boston educates guests on wine making and tasting

BOSTON - At City Winery Boston, educators are teaching guests about all things wine, from how it's made to tasting it properly.

Learning about wine

City Winery is an urban winery. While the grapes come from all over the country, all the wine is made local. Classes are offered in winemaking and pairing wines with certain foods like pasta, made at the winery's pasta making class.

Wine educator Marygiulia Capobianco said she loves teaching people about all things wine.

"I mean, there's no nerd like a wine nerd," Capobianco said. "So we love all the questions, all the enthusiasm and it's like opening a door to a whole new world that people can explore. It's history, it's science, it's food."

Capobianco also showed WBZ-TV about the decanting process, which aerates the wine before drinking.

"This is the decanter and essentially what it's doing is it mimics the process," Capobianco said. "You see people swirl their wine glasses when they drink, you are just opening up the wine."

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid at City Winery Boston. CBS Boston

City Winery has a sustainability program where the young wines go into kegs.

"The keg is like a beer keg, exactly the same and when it's empty, we wash them and we reuse them so that way, we don't have waste," said vineyard liaison Aurelien Gousse.

Located on Beverly Street in Boston, City Winery is also a concert venue. Guests can take in live music or comedy while sipping locally-made wine.