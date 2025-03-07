Cisco Brewers planning to open second Boston location near Fenway Park

Cisco Brewers hoping to open second Boston beer garden near Fenway Park

Cisco Brewers hoping to open second Boston beer garden near Fenway Park

Cisco Brewers hoping to open second Boston beer garden near Fenway Park

Cisco Brewers, a popular beer garden, is planning to open a second Boston location, this time steps away from Fenway Park.

"We've been working on a project closely with the city on a year-round restaurant, which you see behind us here," Skyler Patrick of Cisco Brewers said. The location was formerly home to a Tasty Burger that has since closed.

Cisco Brewers to open new location in Fenway

A year-round restaurant by Cisco Brewers that would also bring beer and live entertainment to the Boylston Street parking lot from April to October – much like what you see at their location in Boston's Seaport and on Nantucket. Cisco got zoning approval from the city last week.

"Beer gardens are very popular. I think they're fun; get to be outdoors and be with friends," said Trevor Arico, who lives across from the old Tasty Burger location.

With any new project comes questions about the noise and the crowds.

"As with anything, there's always a moment where people are questioning how this s going to affect their day-to-day life," realtor Katherine Kranenburg told WBZ-TV.

She posted a video about the project on her social media.

"Probably questioning how it's going to affect them, and some are probably going to appreciate it, and some may not," she said.

"It's noisy here anyway; it's a part of living in the city. Fenway's right there. I think it would liven things up." Arico said.

The project is still in its beginning stages in a neighborhood that's seen a lot of changes in recent years.

"There are already music venues along this corridor," Kranenburg said. "Overall, I think economically it's going to be worthwhile."