Chutters in New Hampshire voted 3rd best candy store in the country

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LITTLETON, N.H. - New England is home to one of the very best places in the country to find a sweet treat, according to a new ranking.

USA Today readers voted for their favorite candy stores across America, and Chutters in Littleton, New Hampshire landed at No. 3.

The shop has been on Main Street since the late 1800s and holds the Guinness World Record for longest continuous candy counter at nearly 112 feet.

"It's not a stretch to call Chutters a candy lover's paradise," the newspaper says.

The store has been a popular stop for presidential candidates in the key primary state.

US-politics-vote
Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten (R) visits Chutters candy shop in Littleton, New Hampshire, on November 10, 2019, as he continues his 4-day bus tour of the state. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Newt Gingrich Campaigns In NH Ahead Of Primary
Republican presidential candidate, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R) and his wife Callista (C) browse fudge samples with owner Jim Alden (L) while visiting Chutters Candy Shop - home of the "World's Largest Candy Counter" - during a short tour of Main Street January 5, 2012 in Littleton, New Hampshire. Win McNamee / Getty Images
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Makes New Hampshire Campaign Stops
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, places licorice candy in a bag during a campaign stop at Chutters store in Littleton, New Hampshire, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.  Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Finishing above Chutters were Windy City Sweets in Chicago and top-ranked Bright's Candies in Walla Walla, Washington. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

