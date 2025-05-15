"Chromebook challenge" warning issued after more than a dozen incidents in Massachusetts schools

The state fire marshal is warning parents and teachers about the TikTok "Chromebook Challenge" trend after 14 incidents at Massachusetts schools in less than a week.

Fire Marshal Jon Davine says the social media trend involves putting an object like a paper clip or pencil lead into a laptop's charging or USB ports, which can cause the computer to short circuit. The device can then heat up and start smoking, potentially leading to a fire that could hurt someone.

"So far, only one minor injury has been reported but heavy smoke and device damage have been reported in some cases," the fire marshal said in a statement.

Most of the reports have come from teachers. Davine suggests "there are probably many more" incidents involving the challenge that haven't been reported.

"No matter how smart your kids or students might be, please impress upon them that the only thing you should place in a computer port is the appropriate cord," Davine said.

"Chromebook Challenge" incidents at New Hampshire school

Fire officials across the country have warned about the dangers of the viral challenge. A 13-year-old girl in California was arrested for arson last week after the the computer caught fire.

One school in New Hampshire said last week that it saw 15 incidents of the challenge over three days, in which students "intentionally inserted" objects into the charging or USB ports of their Chromebooks.

"This is not only a matter of property damage—these actions present a serious toxic smoke and fire hazard, both at school and at home," the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham said in a statement. "Please discuss this issue with your students and reinforce the seriousness of tampering with any school-issued technology."

The school says any student that intentionally damages a Chromebook will be responsible for the replacement cost of up to $320.