Police searching for Christopher Keeley, wanted for killing Marshfield couple Carl and Vicki Mattson

MARSHFIELD - State and local police are looking for a man who they say brutally murdered a couple in their home in Marshfield late Tuesday night. Authorities said 27-year-old Christopher Keeley should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive at 9:19 p.m. for a well-being check and found the married couple dead. Cruz said both were stabbed and bludgeoned. Carl Mattson was 70 years old and Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 Wednesday.

The district attorney said investigators later put out an alert to be on the lookout for Keeley, who knew the couple.

"This appears to be a targeted attack against these two individuals," Cruz told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning. "The individual that we are looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous."

Keeley was last seen driving a Jeep Wrangler with Massachusetts plates 7490 HT. Cruz said he has left the area and may have changed his appearance by dying his hair red.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

Police sealed off the street and remained at the home through the night into the morning. Two bodies were seen being put into a medical examiner's office van around 7 a.m.

A medical examiner's van in the driveway of the home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield early Wednesday morning. CBS Boston

Cruz refused to describe how the couple and Keeley knew each other, only saying he was an "acquaintance" of the Mattsons. There's no word yet on a motive.