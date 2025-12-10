Man's display of nearly 300 Christmas inflatables attracts visitors from around Massachusetts

A Worcester man is showing off his impressive holiday yard decorations that are raising money for a good cause.

Alex Cornwell's display of nearly 300 Christmas inflatables is attracting visitors from around the state.

"I love putting this up, I love seeing the kids come and all their smiles," he said.

Cornwell started showcasing his inflatables seven years ago. He only had a few dozen in 2019.

"I've actually been buying out local displays that have been calling it quits," he said. "I would buy 40 at a time, so we just grew exponentially."

Now he has 270, and there are eight more waiting to get up. And it's free for anyone to come check out.

The Christmas inflatable display in Worcester. CBS Boston

"There is no entrance fee ... all of this comes out of my pocket," he said. "Trust me, my wife knows the bank account, it drains."

But donations are accepted and 100% of the proceeds go to Why Me & Sherry's House. The Worcester-based nonprofit organization supports families with childhood cancer.

"When I was 6 months old, I was diagnosed with cancer and I spent three years in the hospital," Cornwell said. "Why Me & Sherry's House helped my family out so much, and I just want to give back to them the way they helped us."

Maintaining the display means digging the inflatables out of the snow after a storm, and watching the weather forecast for wind.

"These can't really be up in anything over 10 mph," he said. "Ten to 15, they start blowing around, over that they start to get damaged, tearing, rips and everything."

The display is located at 26 Dawson Road in Worcester.