Inflatable Christmas decorations shot at in New Hampshire; Police looking for "reckless" shooter

Police are looking for someone who opened fire on inflatable Christmas decorations in Bow, New Hampshire.

"Several Christmas inflatable displays were shot at with a firearm in the residential neighborhood of Risingwood Drive," Bow police said.

The department said the "reckless" shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It appears the shots were fired by someone from the roadway, possibly from inside a car.

"We are fortunate that no one was injured last night," Police Chief Kenneth Miller said in a statement. "Discharging a firearm in a residential area, potentially from a vehicle, demonstrates a shocking disregard for the safety of our community."

Police posted pictures to Facebook of an inflatable gingerbread man and two snowmen with holes in them. They are asking neighbors to review home surveillance footage from between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and let police know about any suspicious cars or people. Tips can be made online or to Lt. Matt Pratte at 603-223-3950.

"Your cooperation is vital in helping us identify and apprehend those responsible for jeopardizing the safety and holiday spirit of our community," police said.

Potential charges for the shooter could include criminal mischief and reckless conduct involving a firearm, the department said.

"It's just so senseless and awful," one person commented on the police Facebook post. "So sad for the kind folks who did the display."

"It most feel awful having put fun displays up to celebrate with your neighbors, only to have this happen," another wrote.

Bow is a town with a population of about 8,000 just south of Concord.