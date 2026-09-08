Christian Gonzalez agrees to 4-year, $135M extension with New England Patriots, reports say

The New England Patriots have finally locked up one of their own, signing star cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a massive contract extension after an offseason standstill.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported early Tuesday morning that Gonzalez and the Patriots have agreed to a four-year extension valued at $135 million. Schultz reported that the contract includes $102 million guaranteed. Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network later confirmed the deal as well.

On his Instagram story, Gonzalez shared Schutlz's report, adding "THANK YOU LORD!" and "PATS NATION LETS GO!"

The Patriots' official X account also appeared to confirm the new deal with a photo of Gonzalez.

Though Gonzalez was not yet set to enter free agency, he became eligible for a new contract ahead of his fourth season in New England.

With the contract situation looming, there had been questions about whether Gonzalez would play Wednesday in the team's opener against the Seattle Seahawks without a new deal. Gonzalez traveled with the team to Seattle on Monday, and the deal came together after talks had reportedly stalled.

Gonzalez was absent from New England's voluntary OTA sessions during the offseason. In June, he was present at the team's mandatory minicamp. When training camp got underway, Gonzalez was on the field as well. Owner Robert Kraft spoke to reporters on the opening day of training camp, saying he wanted the cornerback with the Patriots for a long time.

"We love Christian Gonzalez. We love him as a player, as a person," Kraft told reporters July 25. "That's why we made an offer to him that makes him the highest-paid player ever to play that position in the NFL, and coincidentally the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history."

Days later, Gonzalez was asked about Kraft's comments.

"Everybody knows what Mr. Kraft has done. Ton of respect for Mr. Kraft and what he's done with this franchise. It's something we don't want to handle to the media. I kept that with the team and my team and go on about that," Gonzalez said. "Anything with that I want to keep that between my team, my agents, and the front office and let them deal with that."

Later, the talks appeared to be headed in the wrong direction. Gonzalez in August described the lack of a deal as "frustrating."

There had been speculation from analysts that Gonzalez was waiting for Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who shares the same agent as the Patriots cornerback, to reach an extension first. That happened Aug. 15, with Witherspoon signing a four-year extension worth $132 million and $101 million guaranteed. Now, Gonzalez is the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

Gonzalez, who turned 25 years old on June 28, has become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Patriots No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Though his numbers aren't gaudy with only three career regular-season interceptions and one in the postseason, Gonzalez is a critical piece of the New England defense. He made the Pro Bowl in 2025 and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024.

The 2025 season got off to a slow start for Gonzalez as he missed time early on with a hamstring injury. But the cornerback picked up his game at the most important time, having a spectacular playoff run.

Gonzalez had an interception in the snow to seal the team's win over Denver in the AFC Championship Game.

Then in the Super Bowl while New England's offense sputtered, Gonzalez did his best to keep the team in the game with several key pass breakups.

The Patriots star is the latest young cornerback to be locked into a new deal by the team that drafted them. The same has happened in recent years with Patrick Surtain returning to the Broncos, Jaycee Horn agreeing to an extension with the Panthers, Derek Stingley re-upping his deal in Houston, Denzel Ward in Cleveland and Witherspoon the latest to extend.

Sauce Gardner also signed a contract extension with the Jets, but was sent to the Colts at last year's trade deadline.