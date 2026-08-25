Christian Gonzalez describes ongoing contract talks with Patriots as "frustrating"

With the regular season approaching, it doesn't seem like the New England Patriots and Christian Gonzalez are within striking distance of a new contract.

The star cornerback and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf each spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Though he isn't eligible to become a free agent until 2028, Gonzalez is now eligible for a new contract and has been in ongoing negotiations with the team.

The cornerback has been present throughout training camp, though he missed practice and the team's joint practices with the Eagles with what was described as an injury. Gonzalez returned to practice Monday and was back out there again a day later.

"It's frustrating," Gonzalez said when asked about not having a new contract. "I'm focused on the season, I'm focused on here now, and doing what I've got to do. I'm out here to compete and get better."

A reporter asked Gonzalez if he would be willing to sit out games if he does not have a new deal by the team's season opener on Sept. 9.

"I'm focused on today, this practice, and we'll see where we go," he said.

When asked if he feels like there has been positive momentum in the conversations, Gonzalez said, "I'm focused on today."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously said the team has offered Gonzalez a deal to make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Wolf echoed that Tuesday. Gonzalez was asked if the offer makes him the highest-paid cornerback in all metrics.

"There are certain things that go into a contract that my team wants," Gonzalez said.

In his news conference, Wolf was asked where things stand in the negotiations.

"Nothing new to report on Christian. We want him here. He's an elite player. I've been on record saying that before, and we're continuing to work with his representation to find a resolution that works for everyone," Wolf said.

Asked if the team views Week 1 as an internal deadline for a potential extension, Wolf said, "We're just taking it a day at a time right now. We haven't set a deadline."

Wolf was asked if he is confident a deal will get done.

Are you confident that a deal will get done with Christian?

"I'm confident we're continuing to work on it, and we're positive that we're making momentum," Wolf said.