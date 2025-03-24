Patriots reportedly plan to match Raiders offer for linebacker Christian Elliss

The Patriots didn't sign Stefon Diggs, will they draft Travis Hunter at No. 4 if he's available?

The Patriots didn't sign Stefon Diggs, will they draft Travis Hunter at No. 4 if he's available?

The Patriots didn't sign Stefon Diggs, will they draft Travis Hunter at No. 4 if he's available?

Linebacker Christian Elliss isn't going anywhere. The restricted free-agent will be remaining in New England as the Patriots reportedly plan to match the offer sheet he received from the Raiders last week.

New England's intentions to match Elliss' offer sheet were first reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss on Monday. The Raiders reportedly offered Elliss a two-year deal, which he'll now get from the Patriots and will keep him in New England through the 2026 season.

Who is Christian Elliss?

The 26-year-old Elliss played the last two seasons with the Patriots and recorded a career-high 80 tackles in 2024. He was initially claimed off waivers late in the 2023 season, and primarily played special teams upon his arrival in New England.

Prior joining the Patriots, Elliss played two-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted out of Idaho in 2021.

The Patriots tendered Elliss a $3.263 million contract at the right of first refusal level, which gave the team the ability to match any offer the restricted free-agent received this offseason. Had the Patriots declined to match Las Vegas' offer for Ellis, New England would have lost him for no compensation.

While new head coach Mike Vrabel has been bringing in a number of his former players, the athletic Elliss fits his mold at linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds.

Patriots linebacker depth

The Raiders were in the market for a linebacker after losing Robert Spillane and K'Lavon Chaisson to the Patriots in free agency, but will have to look elsewhere.

In addition to Spillane and Chaisson, the Patriots also signed linebackers Harold Landry and Jack Gibbens (who like Spillane, also played for Vrabel in Tennessee) this offseason. They'll join holdovers Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavia, Anfernee Jennings, and Titus Leo on New England's depth chart.