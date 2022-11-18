Christian Barmore placed on IR, Jake Bailey doubtful for Patriots' game vs. Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots won't have a key run-stopper on Sunday against the Jets, and they may not have their punter.

The team listed defensive lineman Christian Barmore as out for Sunday's game, while punter Jake Bailey has been listed as doubtful due to a back injury. Not long after the injury report was released, it was reported that Barmore has been placed on IR, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

Three players -- Anfernee Jennings, DeVante Parker, Josh Uche -- were listed as questionable for New England.

For the Jets, receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins were ruled out, while tight end Kenny Yeboah was listed as doubtful and guard Nate Herbig was listed as questionable.

Barmore missed the Patriots' last two games before the bye week due to his knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

Bailey has been struggling this year and popped up on the injury report this week with a back injury.

The Patriots do have punter Michael Palardy on the practice squad, in the event that Bailey cannot play.

