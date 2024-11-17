Christian Barmore reflects on his return to Patriots after battle with blood clots

Christian Barmore on his return for Patriots after missing start of season with blood clots

FOXBORO -- Though the New England Patriots lost to the Rams, 28-22, on Sunday, it was a pretty special day for defensive tackle Christian Barmore. He made his 2024 debut for New England on Sunday, something he didn't think would happen just a few months ago after he was diagnosed with blood clots in late July.

Barmore said he was experiencing shortness of breath and had noticed that his right calf was bigger than his left one, but he didn't think anything wrong until he was diagnosed.

"I thought it was just swollen, but it was [a blood clot]," he explained from the podium inside Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Barmore was told he would likely miss the 2024 season, which was a huge blow for the 25-year-old. The Patriots had just signed him to a four-year, big money contract extension and he wanted to prove that he was worth the investment. Then his life was turned upside down by the diagnosis.

"Don't take anything for granted. I could have lost my life," he said. "When my doctor told me that, I got closer with God. He brings his toughest battle to his toughest soldiers. So I told myself I wasn't going to let this beat me."

Christian Barmore returns for Patriots

Barmore returned to practice on Thursday and was cleared to return to game action on Saturday, when the Patriots took him off the non-football injured list and bumped him up to the 53-man roster.

"I was really excited. I was anxious," he said. "I couldn't go to sleep because I was so excited."

Barmore had a limited role Sunday after not playing in a game since last January, and admitted that he is far from game shape after the loss. He tallied only three tackles during his time on the field, but is just grateful to be back to playing the game that he loves.

He credited New England head coach Jerod Mayo and his staff and his Patriots teammates for keeping him upbeat and committed throughout the process.

"My teammates really supported the hell out of me, and I love them all," he said. "I told myself I was not going to lose that battle. I told myself I was going to keep going."

Barmore said that he has a new perspective on his career and life after this scary situation.

"Never give up. Don't quit. There are going to be days you don't want to it, days you don't want to come in and see people," he explained. "But every day, people supported me. I had a lot of support from this organization."

Christian Barmore leaned on David Andrews

While the entire teammate supported Barmore in his battle, he had an important figure in his corner in David Andrews. The longtime Patriots captain dealt with blood clots as well, which forced him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Andrews was there for Barmore whenever he had any questions about his situation.

"That man, DA's a legend," Barmore said Sunday. "He kept my head up. Every time I needed to talk to him, every time I had my head down, he came up to me, wanted to talk to me.

"Especially hearing his story, he just motivated me to keep going even stronger," Barmore continued. "To keep fighting, just to work on myself and make myself a better man."

With his teammates and coaches supporting him at every turn of the way, Barmore was determined to get back this season and help them any way he could.

"The support they gave me every day, anyone would love to come back," he said. "I told myself I would come back for my team, that was my goal."