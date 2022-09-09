Children's 'Hearmuffs' recalled by Consumer Product Safety Commission due to rupturing batteries
BOSTON -- If you've ever seen a child at a sporting event or concert, you've most likely seen them wearing these noise-dampening headphones.
On Friday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling four separate models of children's "HearMuffs" because the AAA batteries included can rupture.
There are 19 reports of ruptured batteries, but fortunately, no injuries. The recall was issued on Thursday.
The "HearMuffs" were sold at Sam's Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide from January 2018 through December 2021.
They were also sold in multiple colors, but the recalled items had "HearMuffs" printed in blue lettering.
