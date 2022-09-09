Children's 'Hearmuffs' recalled by Consumer Product Safety Commission due to rupturing batteries

BOSTON -- If you've ever seen a child at a sporting event or concert, you've most likely seen them wearing these noise-dampening headphones.

On Friday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling four separate models of children's "HearMuffs" because the AAA batteries included can rupture.

There are 19 reports of ruptured batteries, but fortunately, no injuries. The recall was issued on Thursday.

Consumers are being asked to stop using the recalled HearMuffs and contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The "HearMuffs" were sold at Sam's Club, Kroger, and other stores nationwide from January 2018 through December 2021.

They were also sold in multiple colors, but the recalled items had "HearMuffs" printed in blue lettering.