Children's books recalled due to choking hazard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

About 260,000 books designed for young children are being recalled because they could pose a choking hazard.

Rainbow Road Series Board Books with classic titles like "Old MacDonald Had A Farm" and "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly" are among those being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the plastic binding rings can detach from the books and could be swallowed.

The colorful, recalled books all have felt on them for babies to touch.

So far, there have been three reports of the plastic rings detaching from the book. No injuries have been reported yet.

The books were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble and other stores online, as well as on Amazon.com and other websites. They were also available at school book fairs nationwide. 

Click here for full recall information.

