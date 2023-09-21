Children's books recalled due to choking hazard

About 260,000 books designed for young children are being recalled because they could pose a choking hazard.

Rainbow Road Series Board Books with classic titles like "Old MacDonald Had A Farm" and "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly" are among those being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the plastic binding rings can detach from the books and could be swallowed.

The colorful, recalled books all have felt on them for babies to touch.

#RECALL: @MBIpublishers Recalls seven different Rainbow Road Board Books (260k units) due to choking hazard. The plastic binding rings can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. Get refund. Contact: 877-206-1091 or https://t.co/KBaaNuZlzShttps://t.co/pXOn3ojWfT pic.twitter.com/VYsTv8JR2q — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) September 21, 2023

So far, there have been three reports of the plastic rings detaching from the book. No injuries have been reported yet.

The books were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble and other stores online, as well as on Amazon.com and other websites. They were also available at school book fairs nationwide.

Click here for full recall information.