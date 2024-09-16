Child trapped between 2 boulders for 10 hours rescued by New Hampshire firefighters

WINDSOR, NH - A child was rescued after being trapped between two boulders for 10 hours in Windsor, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Child trapped five feet down

The 11-year-old child was exploring a rocky area on the Camp Wediko campus with an adult when he "slipped between two boulders when sticks and debris gave way beneath them," according to The Wediko School.

Faculty members worked to free the child but were unable to and called emergency crews. Hillsboro firefighters received the call just before 6 p.m. on Sunday and found the child around four to five feet between down between the boulder.

Manchester Fire says that the student had "limited room to move his arms or legs," and that the boulders were too large to move. Crews, working throughout the night, were able to tunnel through the side of the rocks to reach the child's legs.

He was lifted from the boulders around 3:15 a.m. with the use of "friction-reducing materials and a lubing solution." He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries according to Manchester Fire. The school said he had been released as of Monday morning.

"We are deeply grateful to our staff for their swift, professional response, and to the local emergency teams for bringing the student to safety. Ensuring the physical safety and emotional well-being of our students remains our highest priority at the Wediko School," The Wediko School said in a statement.

The Wediko School

The Wediko School is a residential school for middle and high-school-aged boys who have "significant social-emotional, behavioral, and educational challenges." The school also has a 45-day camp on their lakefront campus for boys and girls from ages eight through 18 who have "ADHD, Anxiety, Asperger's and Mood Disorders."

The camp includes archery, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, mountain biking and more while having in-house social workers, psychologists and special education teachers.