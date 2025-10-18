Philip Zinckernagel scores goal for Fire in 2-2 draw with Revolution, ending New England's season

Philip Zinckernagel scored a goal for the Chicago Fire on Saturday night in a wild 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution in the regular-season finale for both teams.

No. 8 Chicago (15-11-8) will host ninth-seeded Orlando in the Eastern Conference's Wild Card match when the MLS Cup playoffs begin on Wednesday.

Dor Turgeman flicked a header off a free kick played into the area by Carles Gil, from near the penalty spot, into the net to give New England (9-16-9) a 2-1 lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time. A couple of minutes later, Joel Waterman ran onto a loose ball along the left end line and flicked a first-touch shot that was redirected into the net by Turgeman for an own goal that capped the scoring.

Alhassan Yusuf gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the first minute when he dispossessed the Fire's Dje D'Avilla at the top of the penalty area and then chipped a short shot over goalkeeper Chris Brady and inside the back post.

Zinckernagel put away a rising first-touch finish off a feed from Hugo Cuypers to make it 1-1 in the 82nd.