Chemical hair straighteners may be linked to higher risk for uterine cancer, researchers say

BOSTON – Women who use chemical hair straighteners may be at higher risk for cancer of the uterus, researchers found.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health looked at data on more than 33,000 women and found that those who reported frequent use of hair straightening products, in other words, more than four times in the prior year, were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer compared to those who did not use the products.

The incidence of uterine cancer has been rising in the U.S., especially among Black women, who tend to use hair straightening products and relaxers more often and at younger ages.