Suspect arrested after woman is shot and killed in front of hotel in Chelsea, Massachusetts

CHELSEA - A woman was shot and killed in the crosswalk of a busy intersection in Chelsea, Massachusetts Friday morning in broad daylight. A suspect has since been arrested.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Marginal Street and Central Avenue in front of the TownePlace Suites Hotel.

Suspect arrested

Chelsea Police said the shooter, a man possibly in his 30s, quickly fled the scene. The woman, in her early 30s, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she died. Her name has not been released.

It's not clear yet if she knew the suspect. No details have been released about the suspect, including his name or where he was arrested.

Investigation in "very early stages"

"This continues to be an ongoing investigation in its very early stages. We can say that based on the information that we have available to us that we have no reason to believe that other members of the public need to be concerned for their welfare and safety and as we do in every case, we are working hard from the very beginning and will do everything we can to bring the person responsible for this shooting and this murder to justice," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters.

"It obviously affects family members and people that are close to that individual but it affects our entire community. Shootings and homicides tear at the very fabric of our community."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.