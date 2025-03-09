Chelsea double-stabbing leaves one teenager dead, 15-year-old seriously hurt

A 17-year-old died and a 15-year-old was hurt during a double-stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts Saturday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Eastern Ave.

Chelsea stabbings under investigation

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said both young men were stabbed. The 17-year-old, later identified as Juan Carlos Lemus of Chelsea, was rushed to CHA Everett Hospital, but did not survive. The younger victim was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with injuries that were described as serious but non-life-threatening.

"My condolences are with his family. Its really sad to hear about that. It's a lot to process because its very close to home," one Chelsea resident said.

Originally police believed a gun was involved, but they later said that was not the case. Police did not say what led up to the stabbings.

No arrests have been made. Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said police believe this was an isolated incident and the victims knew their attackers, who have not yet been identified.

"It's just scary something like this happen right by house its crazy," another Chelsea neighbor said.

Police seek tips in Chelsea stabbings

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State police assigned to his office at 617-727-8817.

"Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young. We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us," Hayden said.

Tips can also be called in to the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Chelsea community as we work diligently to bring those responsible to justice," Houghton said.

Farah Ramzi lives nearby with her three children.

"This makes me nervous because I have three kids and we want to live in a safe place," said Ramzi.

No additional details are currently available.