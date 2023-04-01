Man seriously injured in hit and run crash in Chelsea

Man seriously injured in hit and run crash in Chelsea

Man seriously injured in hit and run crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA - A 59-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Chelsea Friday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of 1012 Broadway.

Police said the man was walking back from McDonald's when he was struck by a car that fled the scene.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a red SUV with Florida plates.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said the area where the man was hit is dark. "You know when you strike somebody," Houghton said. "It seems that the person did flee."

The incident is under investigation by Chelsea Police and the Massachusetts State Police.