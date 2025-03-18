Videos appear to show immigration raid in Chelsea, local organization says laborers impacted

Cellphone videos appear to show an immigration raid that took place in the heart of Chelsea's Bellingham Square on Tuesday morning. Community members said federal agents wearing police vests and masks showed up around 6:30 a.m. and began taking people into custody.

"There was a major immigration raid impacting laborers with local construction companies. We witnessed that multiple members of the community were detained. Many are here under asylum claims," said Alex Train, who claims he personally witnessed some of the raid.

Social services organization shuts its doors

Train is the Chief Operating Officer of La Colaborativa, a local social services organization, which decided to shut its doors as a result of the raid.

Cellphone video shows a man being taken into custody by law enforcement in Chelsea on 3/18/25. CBS Boston



"To assure the safety of all the community members who come here on a day-to-day basis," Train said.

Bellingham Square is the commercial epicenter of Chelsea. The raids happened around the corner from the restaurant where Bernardo Arteaga has cooked and food prepped for 15 years.

"I worry about the community in general because there are people from every country around the world," Arteaga said.

Leo Ubelasquez told WBZ-TV he takes no issue with ICE arresting dangerous criminals.

"Listen, there's a lot of people doing bad stuff out there. Go get them! Not people that work hard. Not people who are thinking about businesses, creating opportunities for other people," he said.

"Madness and completely inhumane"

Train does not believe that is what happened. He says he knows a young asylum seeker who was detained this morning.

"One of our community members, 19 years of age, is here completely legally, a Latino male. He is detained and nobody knows his whereabouts right now. It is madness and completely inhumane," Train said.

WBZ reached out to ICE for comment on this story and did not receive a response.