Former New England Patriots cheerleader to be inducted into Pro Football Cheerleaders Hall of Fame

BOSTON - A Massachusetts woman and former New England Patriots cheerleader is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Cheerleaders Hall of Fame.

"It feels wonderful because all the hard work that I have done is being honored but I'm not accepting it for me, I'm accepting it for my whole team because this reunion definitely took a team effort," said Bridgewater native Lisa Matta-Paze.

Matta-Paze became a cheerleader for the Patriots when she was just 19 years old. She cheered for the Patriots from 1978 to 1982, working her way up to line captain, choreographer and then coach.

"It was unbelievable, not like it is now," said Matta-Paze. "They go on trips, they go to games, they go to the Super Bowl. We didn't get to go away, we didn't get the rings. But we did the groundwork, we made the mold and then the next choreographers came in and then the whole program just flourished. And so now it's bigger than ever."

She and four other women are being honored for the impact they made on their team and their communities at the NFL Cheerleader Alumni Organization reunion this weekend. About 600 former NFL cheerleaders from around the country are traveling to Boston for the event.

Matta-Paze is one of five cheerleaders being inducted this year and will be the first Patriots cheerleader to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Just like Tom Brady, I'm getting the red jacket!" said Matta-Paze.

Teaching the next generation of dancers

Matta-Paze is an Emerson graduate and was named Miss Massachusetts in 1979. Since then, she coached the Bridgewater-Raynham cheerleading team to a national championship. Matta-Paze is also the owner and director of Matta Dance Academy in Brockton, teaching the next generation about dance and choreography.

"I just enjoy doing things, I enjoy impacting children's lives on a daily basis. And I think that's my calling," said Matta-Paze.

Matta-Paze is also a founding member of NEPCAA, the New England Professional Cheerleaders Alumni Association. The nonprofit connects former NFL cheerleaders throughout New England and supports charitable organizations. This weekend's event is raising money for six New England charities.

When asked if she can still do any of her old routines, Matta-Paze said, "I'm in my 60s, I can still do a split but I don't flip anymore!"