A Charlton, Massachusetts, man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the abandonment of five puppies in two towns last week, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Police said Steven McCarthy, 52, is now being charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

The arrest comes after Oxford police found five Cane Corso puppies abandoned in different locations around Charlton and Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Steven McCarthy Oxford Police Department

A not-guilty plea was entered on McCarthy's behalf during his arraignment in Dudley District Court Thursday. Prosecutors alleged he tried to sell the litter but abandoned the puppies "without proper food, water or shelter" when the sale fell through.

Two of the puppies were found near Federal Hill Road in Oxford, another two were found near Clara Barton Road and Main Street in Oxford, while the last was found near Buffum Dam Road in Charlton.

Police said they received a tip that the puppies went missing from a home on City Depot Road in Charlton some time between Nov. 5 and 7. The puppies were approximately eight days old when they were found and all appeared to be from the same litter.

Police later identified the owners, who agreed to surrender the puppies.

"They appeared to be a little bit malnourished, uncared for, so we started looking into that with our animal control," Oxford Police Chief Jeromy Grniet said at the time. "We definitely wanted to figure out who would do something like that, something so inhumane or insensitive, to take the puppies. We have other alternatives for them, if they couldn't care for the puppies, we could've helped them."

Police previously said the puppies were in the care of Auburn animal control. No information is currently available on whether they are up for adoption.

McCarthy is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18.