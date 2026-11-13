Police locate owners of 5 puppies found abandoned in 2 Massachusetts towns

Oxford, Massachusetts, police said they located the owners of five puppies that were found abandoned Saturday in several different locations throughout the town.

Two of the puppies were found near Federal Hill Road in Oxford, another two were found near Clara Barton Road and Main Street in Oxford, while the last was found near Buffum Dam Road in Charlton.

They are Cane Corsos, approximately 8 days old and all appear to be from the same litter, according to police.

Police found five abandoned puppies in Oxford and Charlton, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Nov. 7. Oxford Police Department

Police said they received a tip that the dogs came from a home on City Depot Road in Charlton. They added that the dogs went missing some time between Thursday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 7.

"They appeared to be a little bit malnourished, uncared for, so we started looking into that with our animal control," Oxford Police Chief Jeromy Grniet said.

Police were able to get in touch with the owners, who agreed to surrender the puppies.

"We definitely wanted to figure out who would do something like that, something so inhumane or insensitive, to take the puppies. We have other alternatives for them, if they couldn't care for the puppies, we could've helped them," Grniet said. "We reached out to the homeowners and we're under investigation right now with them trying to figure out what happened."

The animals are currently being cared for by animal control in Auburn. Police are now asking anyone with information to contact them.

"You got Ring cameras, just give us a call, let us know, we can try to put things together," Grniet said. "We're trying to figure out what happened. Obviously, these puppies didn't appear there on their own."

No charges have yet been filed. The incident remains under investigation.