Charlie Davies excited to be a voice on CBS Sports Golazo Network

BOSTON -- Former New England Revolution star Charlie Davies loves to chat soccer. He'll be doing plenty of that for the foreseeable future.

In addition to his color duties on Revolution radio broadcasts, Davies is now part of the crew on CBS Sports' Golazo Network, a free, 24-hour digital soccer network that officially launched Tuesday morning. It will bring soccer fans unprecedented coverage of soccer from around the world, highlighted by live morning and afternoon shows during the week and exclusive matches.

Davies will now spend his mornings on the network's flagship show Morning Footy, chatting about the game he loves with Susannah Collins, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Jenny Chiu from 7-9 a.m.

It makes for a very busy schedule for Davies, but he doesn't mind at all.

"This is the first of its kind; we are making history here," Davies told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Tuesday, shortly after Morning Footy. "To be a part of it – today I was able to stand back and reflect and it's just incredible. I was a little kid born in Lawrence, grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire and traveled the world and played this sport I idolized and worshiped. And here I am now trying to do the same thing for all the little kids that are in my shoes.

"Anyone who wants to know what's happening in the world of soccer, you have it right here 24/7," said Davies. "What I'm really pumped about is to break down the women's side of the game, because it's something I've never done before. You always want to grow as a pundit and that excites me."

Golazo Network will cover action from around the pitch everywhere, from the Champions League to MLS to the Mexican League. The network will also feature exclusive UEFA Champions League coverage, including a dozen matches over the next two weeks.

All the fun starts every morning with Davies and his infectious passion for soccer on Morning Footy.

"Similar to a SportsCenter, you can sit down and see all the highlights from the different leagues," said Davies. "There's a lot of fun and it's a proper morning show that revolves around the world of soccer.

"When you love something and it's in your veins, it doesn't feel like work," he added. "I feel like I'm in it all the time and you fall in love with the sport all over again -- in a good way. There is a lot of game tape that I'm watching. I love to break down plays and analyze why teams are winning and why they're losing. It's exciting and great work."

The Golazo Network can be found across CBS and Paramount+ properties, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, and the CBS Sports app. It can also be streamed online here.