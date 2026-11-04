Charlestown High students, teachers ask superintendent to reconsider closure plan: "Not the only option"

Just this week students and staff learned the doors of Charlestown High School in Boston might be closing for good in 2028. The recommendation is part of Boston Public Schools' long-term facilities plan, aimed at cutting down the number of schools across the district to match declining enrollment.

The latest schools on the chopping block include East Boston Early Education Center, Greater Egleston High School, and Charlestown High School.

At a school committee meeting Wednesday night, Charlestown residents showed up in force to protest the closing of their high school.

"That would mean they would displace me right before my senior year along with so many of my classmates. It would mean that I have to restart right fresh over with without any of my friends in a place I don't know," Charlestown High School sophomore Zoey Denison said.

"You do not have to accept this proposal, it is not the only option nor the best one. A merger or an expansion of a newly renovated Charlestown High School will be logistically complex, but it is possible and is the right path forward," said Kristen Cacciatore, an instructional coach at Charlestown High School.

Dozens of students and staff in their Townies red, white and blue, asked school committee members and Superintendent Mary Skipper to reconsider.

"Please don't make CHS another place I have to say goodbye to. Please give future students the chance to find what I have found. I finally found a home in a school," one senior said.

Skipper said enrollment at Charlestown High has declined by 32% over the last three years and shutting it down will allow the 500-plus students to learn in fuller classrooms with better educational opportunities.

"These are the hardest decisions I make as superintendent, and you make as school committee members talking about decisions that impact people, children, families, staff, and entire communities. To be clear, these changes are not a reflection of care, expertise or dedication of our school leaders, educators, and staff that they bring to our schools and classrooms every day," Superintendent Skipper said.

Some committee members questioned what community engagement led to this recommendation.

"I would like to know how many times the community was listened to," Rafaela Polanco Garcia said. "I would like to know with which frequency we got together to listen to the community. I'm interested in hearing that."

The superintendent reiterated this is part of a long-term plan originally introduced back in 2024. The district is offering opportunities for students, staff, and families to discuss their concerns with school officials in the weeks leading up to the vote. That vote will take place at the school committee meeting on December 2.