Students, parents protest proposal to close Charlestown High School: "Very sad that BPS is doing this"

Students, parents and alumni of Charlestown High School rallied Monday against a proposal to close the school in 2028, calling for more transparency from Boston Public Schools and urging officials to reconsider the plan.

Students marched out of the school after classes Monday, carrying signs and chanting in opposition to the proposed closure. Parents and community members joined them, saying they were blindsided by the announcement and concerned about what it would mean for the neighborhood.

"It's just very unfortunate how they sprung this upon the people without acknowledgment," said Kelly Tucker, a Charlestown High School graduate and mother of two students at the school.

Tucker said she is especially worried about the impact on students with disabilities, including her 18-year-old son.

"We have to speak for the voices that can't speak for themselves. One being my son, who has Down syndrome and autism, and it's very unfortunate, very sad that BPS is doing this," Tucker said.

Tucker said her son is currently participating in a transition program at the school and has several years remaining. She believes the school's special education programs have been overlooked by district leaders.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper and Mayor Michelle Wu have pointed to declining enrollment as a major factor behind the proposed closure.

According to Skipper, Charlestown High School's enrollment has dropped from roughly 800 students to 559 over the past three years, a decline of more than 30%.

The school currently has about 205 seniors, which Skipper said is expected to further reduce enrollment when that class graduates.

"They've done a lot of really good work trying to bolster enrollment at those younger grades," Skipper said, pointing to efforts such as the school's Dream Academy.

Declining enrollment

However, Skipper said declining birth rates, a reduction in multilingual learners and fewer Charlestown families choosing the school have contributed to its enrollment challenges.

The superintendent said the building has capacity for approximately 1,050 students, but enrollment has fallen well below that number.

Skipper also said approximately 80% of Charlestown High School students live outside the neighborhood, traveling an average of 4.8 miles to attend classes.

Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy said she understands the district faces difficult decisions as enrollment continues to decline but believes families deserve more information about the long-term future of Boston's public schools.

"We do have to have a tough conversation when we have continuing enrollment decline in BPS. Like, what are we going to do with our schools? But Charlestown High is an anchor in that community," Murphy said.

Murphy said she first learned about the proposed closure from parents and school staff Friday before seeing the district's announcement.

She also raised concerns about students receiving special education services, including some who recently transferred to Charlestown High School after the Henderson School closed its high school program.

"This is what happens: BPS puts out a letter, and then people feel like they have to be in kind of scrambling and in defense mode instead of being part of the conversation," Murphy said.

Murphy said she filed a hearing order in January 2025 seeking more information about the district's broader plan for school closures.

She said the community has already experienced the loss of the Edwards Middle School and worries that another closure would further reduce educational options in Charlestown.

Murphy plans to advocate for delaying the School Committee's vote to give families more time to understand the proposal and participate in the decision-making process.

Petition opposing closure of Charlestown High School

For many families, the potential closure represents more than the loss of a school building.

Lillian Sgro, a Charlestown High School graduate and parent of a 10th grader, said she believes the district should invest in keeping the school open.

"It rips out options. It rips out opportunities. I feel like we should invest in it rather than close the doors," Sgro said.

Sgro said parents and students have been signing a petition opposing the closure, which she hopes will demonstrate the community's support.

She also believes parents and school staff should have been included in discussions before the proposal was announced.

"Townies are very proud. Yes, we are very proud people, and it shows. It shows," Sgro said.

The Boston School Committee could vote on the proposed changes as soon as Dec. 2.

If approved, the plan would close Charlestown High School in 2028, renovate the building and eventually relocate another existing Boston public high school to the site.

Skipper said the district remains committed to maintaining a high school presence in the Charlestown neighborhood.

"We fully understand the value of having a high school and an anchor high school in Charlestown," Skipper said.