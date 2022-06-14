Police release surveillance photos after shots fired near Charlestown High graduation ceremony

CHARLESTOWN - Boston police have released a series of surveillance images as they continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation.

The ceremony was stopped immediately after the shots were fired in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street just before 4 p.m. Two parked cars and an apartment were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.

Police want to identify several people and a car in connection with the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Police want to identify several people and a car as they investigate a shooting that happened near the Charlestown High School graduation. Boston police

Authorities have said the shooting was not connected to the graduation, but it was enough to stop the ceremony at the most important moment, just as grads were about to get diplomas.

"They were starting to say the names and everything," student Isabela Sanchez said. "I'm sad because I can't get my diploma."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said commencement ceremonies will be rescheduled.