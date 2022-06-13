Boston Police investigating shooting near Charlestown High School graduation

CHARLESTOWN – Boston Police are investigating a shooting near the area where Charlestown High School graduation ceremonies were taking place.

Bullet damage was found in a car window on Polk Street and Walford Way just before 4 p.m.

The Charlestown High School graduation was taking place a short distance away, but Boston Police said the shooting was not connected to the ceremony.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Boston Police are blocking off the area while they investigate the incident.

Graduates and families were on the high school athletic field for the ceremony. About an hour in, they heard gunshots and people began to run.

"Our graduation celebrations are deeply personal to us and it's devastating that senseless acts of violence in the community interrupted what was meant to be a joyous occasion," Superintendent of Schools Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. "Our students and their families work incredibly hard to reach this moment and to start their journeys after graduation. We are very proud of this class that has been through so much and yet they persevered. Many thanks to our Charlestown community for coming together and taking care of each other during this time."

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement following the shooting.

Bullets fired from illegal guns wound our society just as they wound and kill the people who comprise it. Today's broad-daylight shooting near Charlestown High School, just as students, teachers and parents were gathering for a graduation event, is yet another example of the perilous combination of too many illegal guns and too many people willing to use them--anywhere, anytime. I'm calling again for all of us, from every facet of society, to join the effort against this pervasive menace.

School officials stopped and said they would be ending the ceremony early. Diplomas had not yet been handed out.

"People were scared. We just started running away and trying to be safe," student Isabela Sanchez said.

No arrests have been made.