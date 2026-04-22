Charlestown 99 Restaurant could transform to apartments, but some worry about parking: "I think it's a disaster"

Some neighbors in Charlestown are frustrated with a new development going in at the site of a 99 Restaurant that has a chilling past. They fear it's another Boston development with too many units and too few parking spaces.

The construction approval for the Austin Street project comes as city leaders try to make it easier for developers to build in Boston with less parking requirements.

"We need more parking"

Ross Dakin spent 30 minutes Wednesday trying to find parking at the plaza where the 99 is located during a peak shopping time.

"We need more parking. I can barely park as it is," said Dakin, a Charlestown native. "They should put a parking lot underground like they do with everything else. Put 400 spots here. They did it in the Seaport, why not here?"

The development will consist of 240 units with only a maximum of 96 parking spaces. The intrigue of the development comes from the fact that 20% of the building will be affordable housing. It will utilize 120 units that are compact and comply with the city's Compact Living Policy. These units will have shared amenity spaces. The 48 affordable housing units will be income restricted.

"That's the hugest issue. My issue is parking," said Jason Campbell who runs a business nearby. "I think It's a disaster. There's not enough parking to begin with. If you add that in, I think it's going to be a real issue with parking."

History of Charlestown 99

The 99 Restaurant is somewhat of an iconic location in Charlestown with an interesting past. In 1995, four people were shot dead, and the attack is believed to have been mob related.

"It's kind of a legendary restaurant around here," Campbell said.

The approval comes as city councilors propose legislature that would eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements for new developments. As it stands, the Zoning Board suggests parking goals for Charlestown to push for 1-1.5 parking spots per unit if the development is far from an MBTA station and less if it is closer to a stop. The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) approved the project at their last meeting.

"I am going to support this, I would just urge you to work with the community. We have heard from a lot of residents who are concerned. This is the front door to Charlestown for many folks," BPDA board member Matt O'Malley said during that meeting.

As it moves forward, eyes now turn to the rest of the shopping plaza and its future.