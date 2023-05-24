Charles Barkley thinks the Celtics are going to "kill" the Heat in Game 5

BOSTON -- Trying to figure out the Boston Celtics has proven to be rather difficult this postseason. Predicting wins and losses has been an arduous task for anyone, let alone those who are paid to talk about the game.

But after Boston avoided a four-game sweep by the Miami Heat with a Game 4 win on Tuesday night, Charles Barkley has the utmost confidence that the Celtics are going to keep their season alive Thursday night. The TNT analyst said after Tuesday night's 116-99 Celtics win in Miami that Game 5 will be a "cakewalk" for Boston at TD Garden.

"I think they are gonna have so much energy," Barkley said of the Celtics. "Now they are gonna go back home. That place is gonna be loud and incredible. I think they are gonna kill Miami next game."

Maybe Chuck just really wants another trip to Miami. But if the Celtics do win on Thursday night, all the pressure will be on the Heat to close things out on their home floor come Saturday night.

"They're gonna come back down here, and I'm gonna tell you something else, Game 6 in Miami is gonna be Game 7 for Miami," said Barkley

The Celtics have to get there first, and winning at home is not something they've done well this postseason. After going 32-9 at TD Garden during the regular season, the C's are just 4-5 on their home court during the playoffs. Boston has lost three of its last four games at the Garden, with the lone win coming in Game 7 against the 76ers.

Barkley predictions are usually a kiss of death, but maybe the Celtics will break that trend too as they look to become the first NBA team to every overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

The Celtics finally looked like the Celtics again on Tuesday -- the good version, that is -- with Jayson Tatum returning to form and the whole team playing some lockdown defense in the second half of Game 4. If the Celtics can continue to play like they did Tuesday night, almost everyone will share Barkley's confidence going forward.