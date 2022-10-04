Jury selection to begin in trial of driver charged in 2018 South Boston crash that killed boy in stroller

Jury selection begins in trial of driver charged in 2018 South Boston crash that killed boy

BOSTON - Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a driver charged in a crash that killed a little boy in a stroller in South Boston.

Charlene Casey is charged with motor vehicle homicide in the July 25, 2018 crash that ended in the death of two-year-old Colin McGrath.

Casey was driving a Toyota Prius on East Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. when prosecutors say she failed to yield to traffic on L Street.

Charlene Casey in Suffolk Superior Court in December 2019. CBS Boston

As she went into the intersection, the Prius hit a van which then went up on the sidewalk, hitting Colin's stroller. He died at the hospital. His four-year-old sister Sloane ended up with broken bones and other injuries, included a lacerated liver, but she survived. Their nanny was not seriously hurt.

Colin McGrath (Family photo)

Since the crash, the city has made several safety changes at the intersection. Colin's parents, Kerry and Brendan, also started Colin's Joy Project, which funds programs for families in need in South Boston. They're also building new neighborhood playgrounds, including Colin's Courtyard near the crash site.

The trial will be held at Suffolk Superior Court.