Chaim Bloom gets a new job as a baseball ops. advisor for St. Louis Cardinals

BOSTON -- Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has a new gig. Bloom has joined the St. Louis Cardinals as an advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, the team announced Monday.

Bloom was hired to run Boston's baseball ops. department in 2019 after a 15-year run with the Rays, which included a three-year stint as the Tampa Bay's senior VP of baseball operations. He traded away Mookie Betts in his first offseason with the Red Sox, and Boston finished in last place in the AL East in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in 2021 under Bloom's watch, but his inactivity at the trade deadline in 2022 doomed the team's chances at making the playoffs for a second straight year. Instead, Boston finished 78-84 and finished in last place in the AL East.

With the Red Sox heading for another last-place finish in 2023, Bloom was fired on September 14. He'll now look to regain his footing in St. Louis under Mozeliak, who has been the Cardinals general manager since 2007.

"I'm excited to join the Cardinals and to be a part of this great organization," Bloom said in a release announcing his hiring. "Mo and his team have given me such a warm welcome, and I'm eager to build relationships here and to learn, contribute, and help us win."

Now we'll see if the Red Sox are ever able to work out a trade with the Cardinals.